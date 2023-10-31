RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has shared his two cents on Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work-week theory. The Infosys co-founder earlier initiated a social media debate after suggesting the youth of India work 70 hours a week.

This was not the first time Murthy wanted the young India to work overtime. In an interview with ET Now in 2020, Murthy said, “We should take a pledge that we will work 10 hours a day, six days a week - as against 40 hours a week - for the next 2-3 years so that we can fast-track and grow the economy much faster."

Now, he has asked for 70 hours a week. "Somehow our youth has the habit of taking not-so-desirable habits from the West and then… not helping the country… my request is that our youngsters must say, this is my country, I’d like to work 70 hours a week," said Murthy.

Harsh Goenka, however, completely rejected the theory. Here are the key takeaways from Goenka's tweet:

End of traditional work-week

Goenka declares that the conventional five-day office week is a thing of the past. His assertion is based on data revealing that people now conduct approximately 33% of their professional duties remotely.

Value of flexibility

Goenka mentions that the option of remote work and the flexibility it offers holds value equivalent to an 8% salary raise for many. This underlines the emphasis professionals now place on the freedom to manage their schedules, avoid daily commutes and achieve a balanced work-life.

Hybrid work: The new norm

Looking ahead, Goenka identifies hybrid work - combining in-office and remote work - as the prevailing and future model. He stresses that the focus should shift from the number of hours worked to personal ambition, purpose and productivity.

Embracing change

Goenka encourages the workforce to adapt to this new professional landscape. He highlights the importance of finding the optimal balance between office and home-based work, emphasising that it's vital to prioritise what genuinely matters in one's professional life.

70-hour work-week

Here comes his specific take on Murthy's 70-hour work-week theory: “It's no longer about working 50 or 70 hours, but about your own ambition, your purpose, and your productivity."

