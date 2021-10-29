Facebook has assumed a new name. The internet giant will now be called Meta Platforms Inc , or Meta for short, in a bid to go beyond its social media identity and dominate the ‘ metaverse ’, when it arrives. While different factions are interpreting the move in their own way, Indian billionaire Harsh Goenka has put his own spin on the new monicker.

In a recent tweet, Goenka narrated an imaginary conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the new name for his company. As per the Indian industrialist's post, the Facebook founder said Meta refers to “manipulating everyone through advertising".

Goenka further stated that he then consulted ‘Swami Harshanand’ on the matter, who said the word Meta means “mera app tera data".

I rang up my friend Mark and asked him, why the new name META?

He replied “It means ‘MANIPULATING EVERYONE THROUGH ADVERTISING.’

Then I asked Swami Harshanand. He said ‘It means MERA APP TERA DATA.’ pic.twitter.com/q9QhLIlM9X — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 29, 2021

Both conversations are obviously imaginary, but a subtle reference to the latest crisis hounding Facebook. As some sceptics have pointed out, the rebranding exercise is meant to divert attention from Facebook Papers, the trove of leaked documents claim Facebook had put profits ahead of ridding its platform of hate, political strife and misinformation around the world.

Some users joined in on the fun. One comment on the post read: “Now they will capture our personal data and then call it metadata."

Another user went the extra mile and offered a visual representation of Goenka's post.

Zuckerberg recently announced that Facebook will now be known as Meta. Names for the social media and messaging platforms owned by it - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - will remain unchanged, though. As will the senior leadership at the company too.

Facebook has already changed the name of its Twitter handle to Meta. The account has also been locked, with tweets accessible to authorised followers only

