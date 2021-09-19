Indian business magnate Harsh Goenka recently posted a tweet with the infamous hashtag ‘#AbbaJaan’, but his intentions were far from political. The RPG Enterprises Chairman was actually sharing his happiness over reports of a legendary name in music industry making a comeback later this year.

The tweet from Goenka was about reunion of revered pop music group ABBA, who have announced that they will be coming back for a album that will be released in November.

“I’ve grown up hearing the pop group Abba and now comes the good news that they have reunited after 40 years for a new album ‘Voyage’. My #AbbaJaan," Goenka tweeted.

Swedish pop group ABBA, named after the initials of its members Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog, announced earlier this month that they will be releasing new music for the first time in four decades.

The quartet behind hits like ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ will release their new album ‘Voyage’ on November 5. It is a follow-up to 1981's ‘The Visitors’, the last album by the pop group before they went on a break.

A virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27. The group has been creating the live show with George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

ABBA has also launched a website with the title “ABBA Voyage," teasing the new announcement.

ABBA was formed 50 years ago and consisted of two married couples for most of its existence. Their music has remained ubiquitous in the decades since their breakup, in part because of the stage musical “Mamma Mia!" and the two films starring Meryl Streep that followed it. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

