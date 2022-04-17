Harsh Goenka explains why iconic MS Dhoni is a great brand. Read here

Harsh Goenka explains why iconic MS Dhoni is a great brand. Read here1 min read . 06:19 AM IST
- RPG enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Twitter shared a list of qualities that make the iconic Indian cricketer MS Dhoni a force to reckon with
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tech savvy RPG enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Saturday took to Twitter to explain why Indian professional cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a great brand. To do this, Goenka listed a list of qualities that make the iconic cricketer a force to reckon with.
The tech savvy RPG enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Saturday took to Twitter to explain why Indian professional cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a great brand. To do this, Goenka listed a list of qualities that make the iconic cricketer a force to reckon with.
Harsh Goenka tweeted, “why Dhoni is a great brand: - proven leader - underdog (small towner makes it big) - Bollywood biopic - Always cool and composed - family man - good values - youthful (loves trendy motorbikes) - huge devoted fan following."
Harsh Goenka tweeted, “why Dhoni is a great brand: - proven leader - underdog (small towner makes it big) - Bollywood biopic - Always cool and composed - family man - good values - youthful (loves trendy motorbikes) - huge devoted fan following."
This comes following the iconic cricketer MS Dhoni's decision just last month to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja after twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes.
This comes following the iconic cricketer MS Dhoni's decision just last month to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja after twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes.
Meanwhile, in a brief statement, CSK had said that the 40-year-old will continue to represent the franchise for the "season and beyond", having led one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament's inception in 2008 -- barring the two seasons when the team was suspended in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal.
Meanwhile, in a brief statement, CSK had said that the 40-year-old will continue to represent the franchise for the "season and beyond", having led one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament's inception in 2008 -- barring the two seasons when the team was suspended in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said the transition from Dhoni to Jadeja has gone nicely. "It has been documented widely to give Jadeja a clean slate going in the series (IPL). It was communicated to (Mr Srinivasan) through the team," the former Kiwi captain said.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said the transition from Dhoni to Jadeja has gone nicely. "It has been documented widely to give Jadeja a clean slate going in the series (IPL). It was communicated to (Mr Srinivasan) through the team," the former Kiwi captain said.
"So, we have 100% spoken about that. It has been a bit of transition here, it has been a little bit of change but went through nicely."
"So, we have 100% spoken about that. It has been a bit of transition here, it has been a little bit of change but went through nicely."