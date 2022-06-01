Harsh Goenka lauds Kerala government; here is why

Harsh Goenka’s appreciation on Twitter comes as the Kerala government converted scrapped buses into classrooms for teaching kids. A number of the loss-making state-run KSRTC buses in Kerala were decided to be turned into classrooms, State Transport Minister Antony Raju said earlier in May.The buses have been sitting idle since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and are not in a fit state to be put back on the road. According to the minister, there have been requests to put the buses to better use rather than selling them as scrap.