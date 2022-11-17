Harsh Goenka lists four qualities that one needs to look for when making friends

Harsh Goenka lists four qualities that one needs to look for when making friends2 min read . 08:52 PM IST
- Goenka's post talks about bringing a qualitative change in life by choosing the right friends
Industrialist Hasrh Goenka is known for his witty and inspirational takes on micro-blogging platform Twitter, where he talks about several aspects. From current events to interesting anecdotes, Harsh Goenka has never disspointed his Twitter followers.
Neither did he do so on Thursday when he took to the social media platform to talk about the four qualities one should look for in their friends. He said that these four qualities are important that they are retained by anyone's friends.
"Who your friends are is very important-
Be with those who talk about goals,
Be with those who have a vision,
Be with those who tell you the truth,
Be with those who will always stand for you." Goenka wrote on Twitter. The tweet has been posted three hours ago and in this short period of time, it has received more than 500 likes and 75 retweets.
See the Tweet here
Friends are someone you share close affection with, they love you endlessly and even if you are wrong show you the right path. If you hang out with friends that are intelligent, law abiding, optimistic, funny, diligent and ambitious you will be inspired to be like them.
And Goenka's post is all about bringing a qualitative change in your life by choosing the right friends. Many Twitter users agreed with the points he made.
"It's rightly said that a man is judged by the company (friends) he keeps," said one user. "Have few but meaningful. Real friends are rare &and require an investment. Before you look for friendship qualities in others first develop in you. You have to give before seeking. Friends are real assets, preserve , cherish it and feel proud that you are a friend and you have a friend," said another.
Other users talked about their friends and how they made their lives better.
