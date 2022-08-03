RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka recently shared how he likes to drink his coffee, paying homage to the popular brew. A video shared by Harsh Goenka takes us through the growing world of beautiful coffee art that coffee connoisseurs revel in. "How I drink my coffee," Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing the video.

The interesting video posted by Harsh Goenka on Twitter opens with the barista pouring frothy milk into a cup of coffee, he then proceeds to sprinkle chocolate powder on one side and uses a thin stick to make swirls replicating a tree. The video shows that the barista draws out a man, a woman and a small heart with the help of the stick, after which he adds some more cocoa powder, which makes the tree look leafy, making the whole look of it rather beautiful.

How I drink my coffee

pic.twitter.com/qkSDvZU1E0 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 31, 2022

The coffee art video has been shared by his followers and has garnered responses from the netizens. While one Twitter user wrote, “the only worry being by the time all of this drawing completes the coffee would be cold," another one said, “if I ever get a coffee as beautiful as this, rest assured I'll preserve it. How can i ever drink a piece of art?"

The video managed to catch eyeballs from many coffee lovers, as one wrote, “superb! In fact may not feel like drinking it and spoiling the design. Can almost smell the aroma," even as another user wrote, “not unless this is cold coffee. Prefer my filter coffee piping hot."

More than that, the video may have reminded netizens to get their daily fix, as one user wrote, “I am going to have a cup right now after viewing this tempting cuppa. I am a big coffee lover."