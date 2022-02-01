The Union Budget was announced in the parliament on 1 February by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament.

RPG group chairman Harsh Goenka had a chat about this budget with his friend.

How the conversation went has netizens baffled with the sheer sarcasm.

The RPG group chairman left a brainer for his followers on microblogging site Twitter, leaving them with ,"He sent me this reply…"

Goenka had mentioned to his friend that the budget announced today was a fine one and that it would set in motion the engines of economy in a faster pace.

However, he also mentioned that this friend of his doesn't quite favour the Narendra Modi government.

"I told my friend who doesn’t like this government “A fine budget! The engines of economy will now move faster. What do you think of it?" the tweet read.

pic.twitter.com/In636XorPK — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2022

Goenka's remarks on the budget is followed by a sarcastic video that the RPG group chairman says was his friend's reply.

In the video one can see that a man is riding what looks like an amalgamation of a motorbike and a bike.

The upper body is that of a motorbike, however, a couple of seconds in the video it is revealed that the man is pedaling what looks like the upper body of a motorbike on the wheels of a cycle.

Sarcasm at its best!

