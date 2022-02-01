Harsh Goenka's friend has a unique take on Union Budget 2022. Find out here

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Union Budget was announced in the parliament on 1 February by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament.
RPG group chairman Harsh
RPG group chairman Harsh
How the conversation went has netizens baffled with the sheer sarcasm.
The RPG group chairman left a brainer for his followers on microblogging site Twitter, leaving them with ,"He sent me this reply…"
Goenka had mentioned to his friend that the
Goenka had mentioned to his friend that the
However, he also mentioned that this friend of his doesn't quite favour the Narendra Modi government.
"I told my friend who doesn’t like this
"I told my friend who doesn’t like this
Goenka's remarks on the budget is followed by a sarcastic video that the RPG group chairman says was his friend's reply.
In the video one can see that a man is riding what looks like an amalgamation of a motorbike and a bike.
The upper body is that of a motorbike, however, a couple of seconds in the video it is revealed that the man is pedaling what looks like the upper body of a motorbike on the wheels of a cycle.
