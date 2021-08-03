All of us have ambitions and goals that we are working towards and want to be successful at. But how to go about it? What is that extra intangible element that one has to keep in mind?

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka has an answer for that.

Goenka, who is popular on social media and often shares interesting posts, thinks that positive thinking can help one attain success.

The billionaire on Tuesday wrote on Twitter: "I asked my Guru, 'What should one do when a person is in a hopeless state?' He replied, 'Every bad situation will have something positive too'."

"Even a stopped clock shows the correct time twice a day! POSITIVE THINKING = SUCCESS, (sic)" wrote Goenka.

However, his followers had interesting points to make about this anecdote.

One of them said: "What is the use of the wrong clock showing the right time twice a day if you cannot know when. Good saying but a wrong metaphor."

What is the use of the wrong clock showing the right time twice a day if you cannot know when.



Good saying but a wrong metaphor. — Sapien (@Iam_Sapien) August 3, 2021

Another follower said: "But for you to know its showing the right time you have to look at another clock or watch.. so twice the effort.... and no new info gained. (sic)"

But for you to know its showing the right time you have to look at another clock or watch.. so twice the effort.... and no new info gained. — Shishir Sant (@shishirsant) August 3, 2021

How one will understand timings are correct or not just looking at stopped clock?...



Hopelessness is mind state.. It can be overcomed by letting go attitude🙏 — आShiष कुलKAर्णी (@aashishk_us) August 3, 2021

