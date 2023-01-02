Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing motivational content on his official Twitter handle, has posted the list of New Year resolutions on the microblogging site. The RPG Group Chairman has shared 7 resolutions which he wishes to follow in 2023.

“NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS: 1. See failure as a beginning 2. Never stop learning 3. Teach others what you know 4. Practice humility 5. Respect constructive criticism 6. Take initiative 7. Love what you do," Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Since being posted, the post has garnered over 59.6k views, more than 1,000 likes and numerous New Year wishes in the comment section.

“Happy New Year keep the inspirations and motivations flowing so that all of us continue to seek and learn. Best wishes may you shine always and stay blessed with health and happiness. Greetings from Dubai," a user commented.

Another user said, “8. Reset all new resolutions on 2nd January when the new year becomes old and start working in your tried and tested ways."

“One more may be added Sir: Accept challenges #Wishing you a new year with new dreams, new hopes and new strength to achieve the targeted resolutions. Happy 2023!!!" the third user wrote.

“Excellent advice. Retweeting with your kind permission," fourth user said.

The RPG Group Chairman is known for his witty and inspirational takes on micro-blogging platform Twitter, where he talks about several aspects. From current events to interesting anecdotes, Harsh Goenka has never disspointed his Twitter followers.