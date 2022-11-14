Harsh Goenka shares Elon Musk’s old interview, points out merits of working hard

Harsh Goenka shares Elon Musk’s old interview, points out merits of working hard2 min read . 07:02 AM IST
- Harsh Goenka posted a video showcasing a portion of an old interview of Elon Musk
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka had shared an old video of Elon Musk where the billionaire shared how he worked really hard in his initial days. Harsh Goenka shares differnt types of quotes and videos on his Twitter handle which ranges from funy to motivational.
Recently Harsh Goenka posted a video showcasing a portion of an old interview of Elon Musk. In the video Elon Musk shared that how he and his brother started thier first company in a small office and not an apartment and how he slept on the couch. Both of them took thier shower at YMCA and how they used to work on a single computer. Musk said that the website was up during the day and he was coding at night. Musk said that one should really word hard every waking hour if one is dreaming to start a company.
Netizens reacted to the video shared by Harsh Goenka and one of the user wrote,"Even Genius people have to work as hard as that!. As rightly said, "The world is full of unsuccessful, highly talented men", there's absolutely no substitute for hard work.
"Success recognises only those who work hard for it be that person anyone. Those who are either in the process of building business or waiting to start must prepare themselves accordingly. Enjoy the process for retention & never deviate, " another user wrote.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon enable organizations to identify twitter accounts associated with them as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform.
"Rolling out soon," Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. "Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."
He did not elaborate.
The social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.
Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin .
Musk in a tweet yesterday said that Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week".
*With inputs from agencies
