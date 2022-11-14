Harsh Goenka shares Elon Musk’s old interview, points out merits of working hard

Recently Harsh Goenka posted a video showcasing a portion of an old interview of Elon Musk. In the video Elon Musk shared that how he and his brother started thier first company in a small office and not an apartment and how he slept on the couch. Both of them took thier shower at YMCA and how they used to work on a single computer. Musk said that the website was up during the day and he was coding at night. Musk said that one should really word hard every waking hour if one is dreaming to start a company.