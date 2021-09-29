Harsh Goenka shares funny marriage proposal, says 'Please apply'. Watch video

Harsh Goenka shares funny marriage proposal, says 'Please apply'. Watch video1 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Harsh Goenka shares Indian stand-up comedian Danish Sait's funny marriage proposal video on Twitter
Business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently shared a video clip of a “Bengaluru-based man" who is looking for a suitable bride for him. In the video, a 29-year-old man working in Infosys speaks about himself in a photo studio.
The man introduces himself as Iisan Gopi, residing at Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru. Gopi is a software engineer whose hobbies include drawing and playing cricket but on phone. Further, the man shared his pain of still being ‘single’. He said that every month nine lakh people tie a knot in India but he is still unmarried.
In a witty accent, the man stated that he is looking for a life partner and is not choosy about colour, height, or weight as long the wife would be 'hot, good looking and will love him', the man added in the video.
The man stated that he has one plot, on the ground floor he has one xerox shop, and one milk parlour. First floor he has given for rent and on the top floor he stays with his mother.
"If your coming into my life. I need one month notice period because I want to send that tenant outside so that you and I can live a happy life.
He concluded the video by saying, "I am your sincerely, will you be mine".
Goenka shared this funny video on Twitter and wrote a caption, "He’s looking for a suitable bride. Please apply!".
The viral video was created by comedian and television host Danish Sait. Sait acted as Gopi and posted this last year on his YouTube channel. The video has received more than 25,000 views on Twitter.
Sait thanked Goenka for sharing the video. He wrote, "Got married and I’m incredibly happy". In a funny take, Goenka "So glad. Please share honeymoon photos".
