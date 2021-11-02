RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Tuesday posted on social media a video of Mumbai's Banganga Tank, which he described as “a sacred oasis" where it feels like time has stood still for centuries. He also shared why this sacred tank is called Banganga.

“Banganga Tank, Mumbai, is a sacred oasis where it feels like time has stood still for centuries. During his exile, Lord Rama shot his arrow to the ground here to bring out water to quench his thirst - hence its called Banganga," he wrote on Twitter.

Banganga Tank, Mumbai, is a sacred oasis where it feels like time has stood still for centuries. During his exile, Lord Rama shot his arrow to the ground here to bring out water to quench his thirst - hence its called Banganga. #RPG foundation has worked on revamping this area. pic.twitter.com/HZ45ZPGvYy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 2, 2021

The billionaire further said that his RPG foundation has worked on revamping this area under The Heritage Project.

According to the RPG Foundation website, The Heritage Project works to bring back to glory, sites of cultural and social importance. It says the Banganga revival project was one of our flagship initiatives.

The Banganga Precinct is located at Mumbai and is a state protected monument under the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 2010.

“In collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra (DoAM), we are working to uplift the community spaces around the Precinct. This upliftment is driven by refurbishment initiatives as well as initiatives which help maintain Banganga’s heritage status," the foundatio.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.