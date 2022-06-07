Harsh Goenka's list of achievements of Narendra Modi shows how India climbed up in ranking on various fields like auto production, steel production, mobile phone production and global innovation index.
Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, has shared a list of achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years. The list shows how India moved up from a GDP rank of 10 in 2014 to 4 at present. It also shows how the country climbed up in ranking on various fields like auto production, steel production, mobile phone production and global innovation index.
This was not the first time that Harsh Goenka shared a post of appreciation for Narendra Modi and his government. In October 2020, he shared another list that showed the “most powerful people in India". The list had Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Along with the list, Goenka also shared pictures of him with the said personalities.
Harsh Goenka was an admirer of Narendra Modi even before the latter became a prime minister. In 2013, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared Modi as the face for the top post, Goenka said that, under Modi’s leadership, the state of Gujarat had achieved high standards in governance. He said Modi had worked really hard on the state, and it was time for him to emerge as a national leader.
One of the users on Twitter, where Harsh Goenka shared the post, called the businessman “spineless" for sharing such a post. He said that he must unfollow Goenka after this. Goenka was quick to reply. “If you don’t like India’s progress, please do unfollow," he wrote. Goenka’s reply, however, got a response from another use who wrote, “How can you not see lower GDP then pre Demonetisaton? How can you not see highest unemployment, highest inflation, highest Communal hate? (sic)"
Another user disagrees with Harsh Goenka and asks him to share India’s position in the World hunger index, World happiness index and Per capita income list. He also mentions that India has the lowest GDP growth in 70 years, highest fuel price, lowest bank interest rates, highest unemployment and highest number of people living on free ration.
Another user pointed out that Sri Lanka was above India on the happiness index and poverty index a couple of months back before their economy collapsed. He also shared a tweet that showed India’s rank (150) at the Press Freedom Index.
