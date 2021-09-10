Harsh Goenka shares mantra to engage and connect, Twitterati reacts

Harsh Goenka shares mantra to engage and connect, Twitterati reacts1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka said the more you engage and connect, the more engagements and connections you will have
Harsh Goenka regularly shares interesting and helpful ideas with his Twitter followers. On Friday, the Indian billionaire posted a few lines on the importance of engaging and connecting on his account.
“Embrace passion Nurture relationships Give your best Achieve your goals Grow positivity Embody the good. The more you engage and connect, the more engagements and connections you will have," Goenka tweeted.
Goenka's followers shared their thoughts on the business magnate's post.
One follower replied, “Make the most of this day. Embrace it with both hands. Accept willingly what it brings with it: light, air and life, smile, cry and all the wonder of this day... Go out to meet!"
Meanwhile, another follower wrote, “Today too engaged with Lord Ganpati. Grateful to engage in positivity & great connections. Ganpati Bappa morya. (sic)"
“GROW POSITIVITY.... My favourite. Nurture relationships and embody the good are equally. Have a fun, festive and fulfilling Friday sir (sic)," one follower replied.
In a tweet yesterday, Goenka had pointed out that people will find returning to offices challenging and workplaces should adopt a hybrid model for working.
“A serious issue emerging. People used to wearing leisure wear, spending time at home, having more control of their own timing, not wasting time to travel to office- and now getting them back to work every day will be a challenge! Hybrid model is perhaps the answer," Goenka posted.
His tweet was in response to a Financial Times report that said Morgan Stanley chief wants his employees to return to office.
