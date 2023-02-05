Businessman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter on Sunday, sharing some ‘lovely words’ that he had received from actor Amitabh Bachchan. The posted image features Bachchan's signature followed by a few handwritten words in Hindi.

“Today I received these lovely words from the great man," he wrote in the caption. The lines were taken from a poem written by the actor's father and famed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The RPG Enterprises Chairman's post has since garnered thousands of views, likes and appreciative comments from netizens.

Today I received these lovely words from the great man 😀😇! pic.twitter.com/oZNCESIfAF — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 5, 2023

“How lucky! Beautiful words," commented actor Ranvir Shorey.

“It is an honour to receive a communication from a legend. Pleased that you felt happy on receiving this. Congratulations," wrote another Twitter user.

Goenka is an avid tweeter - posting memes, thought-provoking questions, trivia and more on a daily basis. Earlier today, the business leader had shared a video of a autorickshaw transformed to look like a luxury car - deemed ‘lit’ by the Twitter denizens.

“If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost three wheeler taxi," he joked in the caption.