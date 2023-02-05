Harsh Goenka shares missive with 'lovely words' sent by Amitabh Bachchan
The posted image features Bachchan's signature followed by a few handwritten words in Hindi.
Businessman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter on Sunday, sharing some ‘lovely words’ that he had received from actor Amitabh Bachchan. The posted image features Bachchan's signature followed by a few handwritten words in Hindi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×