Harsh Goenka shares missive with 'lovely words' sent by Amitabh Bachchan

Harsh Goenka shares missive with 'lovely words' sent by Amitabh Bachchan1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
The posted image features Bachchan's signature followed by a few handwritten words in Hindi.
Businessman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter on Sunday, sharing some ‘lovely words’ that he had received from actor Amitabh Bachchan. The posted image features Bachchan's signature followed by a few handwritten words in Hindi.
“Today I received these lovely words from the great man," he wrote in the caption. The lines were taken from a poem written by the actor's father and famed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
The RPG Enterprises Chairman's post has since garnered thousands of views, likes and appreciative comments from netizens.
“How lucky! Beautiful words," commented actor Ranvir Shorey.
“It is an honour to receive a communication from a legend. Pleased that you felt happy on receiving this. Congratulations," wrote another Twitter user.
Goenka is an avid tweeter - posting memes, thought-provoking questions, trivia and more on a daily basis. Earlier today, the business leader had shared a video of a autorickshaw transformed to look like a luxury car - deemed ‘lit’ by the Twitter denizens.
“If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost three wheeler taxi," he joked in the caption.
