RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka , who is known for sharing interesting insights and witty quips on his social media pages, took to Twitter on Friday to tell his followers about nine lessons he has learnt from the great physicist Alert Einstein.

While all of us have our own ideals and mantras that we live our lives by, Goenka's “nine invaluable lessons" from Einstein are also some commonplace practices that one can add to their personal list.

“Lessons from Albert Einstein: 1. Follow your curiosity, 2. Perseverance is priceless, 3. Focus on the present, 4. The imagination is powerful, 5. Make mistakes, 6. Live in the moment, 7. Create value, 8. Don’t be repetitive, 9. Knowledge comes from experience," wrote Goenka.

Lessons from Albert Einstein:



1. Follow your curiosity

2. Perseverance is priceless

3. Focus on the present

4. The imagination is powerful

5. Make mistakes

6. Live in the moment

7. Create value

8. Don’t be repetitive

9. Knowledge comes from experience — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2021

His followers then took it upon themselves to share some quotes that are believed to be from Einstein.

“The greatest waste in the universe is a brain that has lost its ability to question.

~ Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/4GqTCcXzZZ — sunny (@sunny39054087) September 4, 2021

And then there were others who, as the internet lingo goes, “hard agreed".

If unable to get there, just follow @hvg. 'You're known by the company you keep'😊 — Raheja (@Raheja5802) September 4, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.