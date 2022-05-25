Harsh Goenka shares saving tips that he received from a billionaire. See post

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A billionaire told Harsh Goenka that save the money to invest in real estate or open a business is better than spending the money on branded clothes
Ralph Waldo Emerson, famous American poet once wrote that, "A great man is always willing to be little" and that applies to famous billionaires like chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffet to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, RPG Enterprises chairman posted two pictures one of Mukesh Ambani and and other of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Buffett. Goenka wrote that he had asked a billionaire why he did not wear brands. Then the billionaire shared a piece of golden advice on personal finance and told Goenka, "Why spend millions on clothing that will wash out, wear down, or get lost when you can save the money to invest in real estate or open a business?".
"Brands don’t define me. My work, my values do!" the anonymous billionaire told Goenka.
Previously also Goenka had shared a tweet on a few specific characteristics to become a good leader, one of them included-confident yet humble. The other qualities that a good leader entails are: Quick yet, patient; Compassionate, yet demanding; Optimistic, yet realistic, and Focused on self-development and well-being, yet selfless.
