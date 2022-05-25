Harsh Goenka shares saving tips that he received from a billionaire. See post

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, RPG Enterprises chairman posted two pictures one of Mukesh Ambani and and other of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Buffett. Goenka wrote that he had asked a billionaire why he did not wear brands. Then the billionaire shared a piece of golden advice on personal finance and told Goenka, "Why spend millions on clothing that will wash out, wear down, or get lost when you can save the money to invest in real estate or open a business?".