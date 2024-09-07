Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, shared a video on his social media platform X on Saturday, September 7, showing how poor city infrastructure is built in the country.

“If you are wondering why some of our city infrastructure is so poor,” said Goenka referring to some of the city infrastructure in India, in his post on platform X.

The video showed an example of a situation in which the government launched an infrastructure project and allocated an amount of money for it.

The video progressed to show how the money sanctioned for the project is channeled at different levels of the government. It shows how due to corruption and profiting from such opportunities, officials, contractors, and management pocket the money instead of using it for the core project.

The video showed how, in the end, there is barely a significant sum of money remaining to do a good job at finishing the allocated infrastructure project. Then, they also showed that the road, even though not built as per original plans, was still inaugurated and made operational, according to Goneka's shared video.

Mint reported on September 6 that the Indian Railway's 100 per cent electrification plan was delayed due to complications in the North-East and Southern regions. In a similar fashion, the development of the country's railway system is essential for overall infrastructure development.

The 100 per cent electrification plan is now likely to be completed only by the end of the current financial year or early next year, as last-mile projects are progressing slowly this year, according to two officials who are aware of the development.

Railway's goal was to finish the full electrification project in the first 100 days of the new government's formation, which should have meant that work would be completed by September.

Other projects like a section of the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar over the Ganga River, collapsed in August 2024. It was the third time the same bridge had collapsed; it collapsed for the first time in April 2022. There were talks about re-building the bridge, but later on, was ruled out by the court stating it would be done at the company's expense.