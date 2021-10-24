Market regulator Sebi recently gave the green light to the initial share sale of Paytm, clearing the way for one of the biggest IPOs seen in the Indian market. The issue will see issuance of fresh equity shares, as well as CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and other promoters diluting their stake. Joining in on the revelry, billionaire Harsh Goenka shared a video showing how joyed Sharma might have been to receive the watchdog's approval for floating the IPO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}