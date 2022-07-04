Harsh Goenka's snow clad flight to Kedarnath is not a miss. Watch video here

Meanwhile, following a hard landing of a helicopter ferrying pilgrims to the high-altitude Kedarnath shrine has prompted the aviation regulator to issue an advisory to all chopper operators plying on the Char Dham pilgrimage routes. An advisory was issued for the pilots and have asked them to exercise caution with regard to tail winds during approaches at the four high-altitude shrines, especially at Kedarnath which faces a constraint of a one-way approach.
Meanwhile, following a hard landing of a helicopter ferrying pilgrims to the high-altitude Kedarnath shrine has prompted the aviation regulator to issue an advisory to all chopper operators plying on the Char Dham pilgrimage routes. An advisory was issued for the pilots and have asked them to exercise caution with regard to tail winds during approaches at the four high-altitude shrines, especially at Kedarnath which faces a constraint of a one-way approach.
“Adequate precautions are to be taken and if the tail / cross wind component is beyond the permissible limits, the approach is to be abandoned and helicopter is to return to base. With an increase in ambient temperatures and humidity, the power available decreases and consequently the load carrying capability reduces. This fact is to be kept in mind and, if required, the load shall be recalculated and reduced," the advisory read.
“Adequate precautions are to be taken and if the tail / cross wind component is beyond the permissible limits, the approach is to be abandoned and helicopter is to return to base. With an increase in ambient temperatures and humidity, the power available decreases and consequently the load carrying capability reduces. This fact is to be kept in mind and, if required, the load shall be recalculated and reduced," the advisory read.
Additionally, the ban which was imposed on the entry of pilgrims into the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple has been lifted following a dip in the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the ban which was imposed on the entry of pilgrims into the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple has been lifted following a dip in the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ban was imposed for safety reasons on May 6 considering the unprecedented rush of pilgrims, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay had said.
The ban was imposed for safety reasons on May 6 considering the unprecedented rush of pilgrims, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay had said.
"The sanctum sanctorum of the temple has very limited space and allowing pilgrims inside it could be risky. So, the ban had been imposed which meant pilgrims could not go beyond the sabha mandap. But the restriction was lifted on Friday," he said.
"The sanctum sanctorum of the temple has very limited space and allowing pilgrims inside it could be risky. So, the ban had been imposed which meant pilgrims could not go beyond the sabha mandap. But the restriction was lifted on Friday," he said.
The relaxation has been given as there has been a sharp fall in the number of pilgrims visiting the temple daily.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The relaxation has been given as there has been a sharp fall in the number of pilgrims visiting the temple daily.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
When the pilgrimage to Kedarnath began in May, on an average 16,000-17,000 people came per day for darshan, which has now dropped to 2,000-3,000 pilgrims per day, the BKTC chairman told PTI.
When the pilgrimage to Kedarnath began in May, on an average 16,000-17,000 people came per day for darshan, which has now dropped to 2,000-3,000 pilgrims per day, the BKTC chairman told PTI.
"A dip in pilgrim footfall is recorded every year after June 20 because there are disruptions along the yatra routes during monsoon," he said.
"A dip in pilgrim footfall is recorded every year after June 20 because there are disruptions along the yatra routes during monsoon," he said.
"The end of summer vacations in schools and colleges around this time of the year is another reason for the declining numbers. However, the influx of pilgrims picks up again during September-October when the weather clears," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The end of summer vacations in schools and colleges around this time of the year is another reason for the declining numbers. However, the influx of pilgrims picks up again during September-October when the weather clears," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to official figures, till June 26, 203 pilgrims who were on Chardham Yatra had lost their lives.
According to official figures, till June 26, 203 pilgrims who were on Chardham Yatra had lost their lives.
Of these, 97 people, the maximum, died in Kedarnath. Fifty-one people died in Badrinath, 42 in Yamunotri, and 13 in Gangotri.
Of these, 97 people, the maximum, died in Kedarnath. Fifty-one people died in Badrinath, 42 in Yamunotri, and 13 in Gangotri.