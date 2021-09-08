Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared farmer Prakash Majumdar's this unusual story on Twitter and wittily wrote, "I am sure he was singing while mining - ‘Panna ki tamanna hai ki heera mujhe mil jaaye ?’
Farmer in Panna district, M.P. has for the 6th time in last 2 years found high-quality diamonds in a land taken on lease from the government. This time he found a 6.47 carats diamond. I am sure he was singing while mining - ‘Panna ki tamanna hai ki heera mujhe mil jaaye ?’ pic.twitter.com/GC8VWMNh0V
According to the officials, the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the farmer after deduction of government royalty and taxes.
As per the private estimates, the 6.47 carat diamond might fetch around ₹30 lakh in the auction.
Majumdar said that he would share the amount received from the auction with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine.
Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats. The state government gives small patches of land on lease in the Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and labourers to mine diamonds and deposit them with the district mining officer.
