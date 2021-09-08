A farmer in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has mined a high-quality diamond in land taken on lease from the government.

The farmer found a 6.47 carat diamond this time. Previously, he managed to mine 5 diamonds in a span of two years.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared farmer Prakash Majumdar's this unusual story on Twitter and wittily wrote, "I am sure he was singing while mining - ‘Panna ki tamanna hai ki heera mujhe mil jaaye ?’

Farmer in Panna district, M.P. has for the 6th time in last 2 years found high-quality diamonds in a land taken on lease from the government. This time he found a 6.47 carats diamond.

I am sure he was singing while mining - ‘Panna ki tamanna hai ki heera mujhe mil jaaye ?’ pic.twitter.com/GC8VWMNh0V — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 7, 2021

The song is from late Bollywood legendary actor Dev Anand's film 'Heera Panna', released in 1973.

Meanwhile, the farmer has deposited the diamond at the Government Diamond Office in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that he had found a 7.44 carat diamond last year. Besides, he had also mined four other precious stones weighing 2 to 2.5 carat in the past two years.

According to the officials, the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the farmer after deduction of government royalty and taxes.

As per the private estimates, the 6.47 carat diamond might fetch around ₹30 lakh in the auction.

Majumdar said that he would share the amount received from the auction with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine.

Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats. The state government gives small patches of land on lease in the Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and labourers to mine diamonds and deposit them with the district mining officer.

