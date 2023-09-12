Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Group on Tuesday slammed the Janata Party for criticising Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, Somanath, over his salary. Reacting to Harsh Goenka's post on ISRO chief's monthly salary, Janata Party insinuated that thousands of crores are siphoned off from the ISRO funds.

Janata Party alleded that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief don’t need the salary of even ₹2.5 Lakh as several thousand crores of fund is allotted to the organisation and he can manage crores from that.

The business tycoon said that “It is unfortunate when an able and honest chairman of ISRO who has brought so much prestige to the nation, is attacked without any substance. ISRO is our national pride and we should all praise Somanath and his team for sacrificing their blood and sweat."