What is your benchmark of growth? Is it when you think you have finally landed that dream job? Or is it when your bank balance shows a figure that you have always dreamt of? And the ultimate question being, is ‘growth’ the same as maturity?

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share his two bits on what maturity looks like.

Goenka, who is popular on social media and often shares interesting posts, believes that when a person starts to listen more and talk less, its a sign that they are getting matured.

The billionaire on Friday wrote on Twitter: “Signs of maturity: You listen more and talk less, You are less argumentative, You realize how much you don’t know, You forgive more, You respect differences, You are more compassionate, You like peace and calm, You find joy in other’s happiness."

His followers also added further to the list.

Maturity starts when the drama ends.

Maturity is standing right without proving anyone wrong

Maturity is silence. Silence is the language of mind.

Maturity lies not in speaking big but in understanding small things.

Maturity is not age but realisation. — Rakesh Pandey (@RakeshDare) August 13, 2021

Another person said: “A person is called mature when he takes compliment and criticism with same enthusiasm."

It should be normal to change your mind. We should all be growing. It's a sign of maturity to say "I thought and did this before but I was wrong and now I know better, I'll do better." — Abhishek Singhania 📈 💹🧵 ... (@TradeNinvesting) August 13, 2021

