Harsh Goenka talks about 8 'signs of maturity' in new post. Read here1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2021, 08:22 PM IST
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share his two bits on what maturity looks like
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share his two bits on what maturity looks like
What is your benchmark of growth? Is it when you think you have finally landed that dream job? Or is it when your bank balance shows a figure that you have always dreamt of? And the ultimate question being, is ‘growth’ the same as maturity?
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share his two bits on what maturity looks like.
Goenka, who is popular on social media and often shares interesting posts, believes that when a person starts to listen more and talk less, its a sign that they are getting matured.
The billionaire on Friday wrote on Twitter: “Signs of maturity: You listen more and talk less, You are less argumentative, You realize how much you don’t know, You forgive more, You respect differences, You are more compassionate, You like peace and calm, You find joy in other’s happiness."
His followers also added further to the list.
Another person said: “A person is called mature when he takes compliment and criticism with same enthusiasm."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!