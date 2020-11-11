In a new post, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared 'a new phrase' on Tuesday much to the delight of his fans and followers on Twitter.

If you follow the business tycoon on social media, then chances are you’re probably aware of the witty, entertaining and motivational lines that he quite often shares on Twitter, inspiring his admirers with valuable advice and life lessons.

Here's what Harsh Goenka posted on Twitter

Industrialist Goenka feels one day, 2020 will be a code for everything out of control.

"How was your day? A total 2020. A new phrase is born," tweeted Harsh Goenka.

One day, 2020 will be a code for everything out of control.



“How was your day?

“A total 2020.



A new phrase is born! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 10, 2020

What does internet feel about Harsh Goenka's post?

Goenka's tweet immediately went viral and managed to garner over 2.2k likes. Netizens also flooded the comment section with hilarious replies.

"Good morning Harsh Sir. Nice one. Fortunately, God has been kind on us. Our startup actually gained pace during Lockdown and continues to gain momentum. Jai Ho," said a Twitterati.

Another comment reads: "Some people have started using it already ! I heard someone yelling at his son and saying u have become like 2020"

"Excellent Goenka sir!!! What a co relation"

"2020 lag gae bhai"

"Also heard...Dimaag ka Carona hogaya hai..."

"2020 will replace eisi ki teisi"

"It's the exact opposite for me. Year 2020 gave me time to read the Bhagvad Gita which has entirely changed my perspective about God, our life's purpose and much, much more. For me this year has been a blessing in disguise."

"I first read this several months ago. You should come up with “original" quotes that are creative & innovative. Copying others’ quotes is not cool!"

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via