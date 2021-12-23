Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared some positive news regarding the new variant of coronavirus. Goenka said that he asked doctors why the new Omicron variant continued to create havoc in the USA and Europe, but in South Africa the Covid wave was subdued.

To which the doctors said that "natural immunity of South Africans would be better than in developed countries". With the same logic, the RPG Group chairman said "I hope that India gets away lightly".

"I have asked doctors why Omicron is creating havoc in USA and Europe while the situation is not as bad in South Africa. Their answer was ‘natural immunity of South Africans would be better than in developed countries…With that same logic, I hope that India gets away lightly," Harsh Goenka wrote in a tweet.

I have asked doctors why Omicron is creating havoc in USA and Europe while the situation is not as bad in South Africa. Their answer was ‘natural immunity of South Africans would be better than in developed countries.’

With that same logic, I hope that India gets away lightly. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 22, 2021

South Africa is the first country to detect the Omicron case this year in November. The mutant version of SARS-CoV-2 has now spread across the entire globe with western and European countries facing the most severe impact.

Last week as well, Harsh Goenka had some encouraging data on the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Goenka had shared an article that said that the rapid increase in Omicron cases has not transferred proportionally into hospitalisations and deaths.

"Good news coming from South Africa #Omicron . Data suggests all good signs. Very mild illness, fewer hospital admissions, lesser needed oxygen, and that too the non-vaccinated majority. That doesn’t mean we lessen our guards, but that we do not panic," Goenka wrote.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a study in South Africa has found that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has appeared to have a "less severe" impact than the earlier variants.

"In South Africa, Omicron is behaving in a way that is less severe," said Cheryl Cohen, professor in epidemiology at the University of the Witwatersrand, who shared results of research titled 'Early Assessment of the Severity of the Omicron variant in South Africa' on Wednesday in an online briefing by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

As per the study, the percentage of patients with serious infections halved from previous admissions. 6% of patients in the current wave had died of Covid complications, while around 22% had died in the preceding wave which was largely driven by the Delta variant. The average length of a hospital stay had also halved to about three days, it added.

At the moment, India has reported more than 200 cases of Omicron infection. According to the Union Health Ministry, 236 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the country so far. Of the 236 patients, 104 have been recovered till now. Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed Omicron cases followed by Delhi (64 cases) and Telangana (24 cases). Consequently, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country.

