Further, he posed a question for all Twitter users.
“Is it the best Indian sweet dish?" he asked.
The creamy white complexion of ‘mishti doi’ hides a subtle mesh of textures — a mellow sweetness that leaves a soft, almost ethereal, aftertaste on the tongue. Is it the best Indian sweet dish? pic.twitter.com/rKfAXYbCbe
Another person said: “Suji halwa, Mysore Pak, Gajjar ka halwa, Jalebi, Puran polhi, Mishto doi, Seviyaan, plum cake, Gulab jamun…….all are equally good without any first among equals ! That’s the beauty of our Indian cuisine !! (sic)"
“The COMBINATION with rossogullas and Mishti Doi is better than having them individually. Especially this doi and nolen gur rossogullas (sic)," said one person.
Another Twitter user shared a different take on a yoghurt dish.
“Sir, please try jhuri doi. Different taste altogether," said the person.