RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka , who is known for sharing witty and soulful anecdotes on his social media handles, took to Twitter on Saturday to post a photo of an Indian sweet dish he really enjoys.

“The creamy white complexion of ‘mishti doi’ hides a subtle mesh of textures — a mellow sweetness that leaves a soft, almost ethereal, aftertaste on the tongue," Goenka wrote.

Further, he posed a question for all Twitter users.

“Is it the best Indian sweet dish?" he asked.

Is it the best Indian sweet dish? pic.twitter.com/rKfAXYbCbe — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 6, 2021

His followers had their own takes on this and did not shy away from sharing them too.

“No. Rasabali of Odisha is the best," wrote one person while also sharing photo of the dish.

No. Rasabali of Odisha is the best pic.twitter.com/RaGV8ZbOjS — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) November 6, 2021

Another person said: “Suji halwa, Mysore Pak, Gajjar ka halwa, Jalebi, Puran polhi, Mishto doi, Seviyaan, plum cake, Gulab jamun…….all are equally good without any first among equals ! That’s the beauty of our Indian cuisine !! (sic)"

“The COMBINATION with rossogullas and Mishti Doi is better than having them individually. Especially this doi and nolen gur rossogullas (sic)," said one person.

Another Twitter user shared a different take on a yoghurt dish.

“Sir, please try jhuri doi. Different taste altogether," said the person.

Sir, please try jhuri doi. Different taste altogether pic.twitter.com/8IuGABxAkD — Rajeev (@RajeevSrivasta) November 6, 2021

Goenka's post came a couple of days after Diwali, a festival when all Indian households cook multiple sweet dishes and invite family and friends over.

