Harsh Goenka’s career advice to young professionals: ’Don’t chase the highest paycheck’; netizens react

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka offers a few career tips for young professionals. In a social media post, he asks beginners to focus on networking rather than chasing the highest pay package.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Sep 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Harsh Goenka's career advice to young professionals has been welcomed by several netizens.
Harsh Goenka’s career advice to young professionals has been welcomed by several netizens. (HT Photo)

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday offered a few career tips for young professionals to become successful in their fields. In a post on social media platform X, the business tycoon underscored the need to focus on networking rather than chasing the highest pay package.

In his advice to professionals early in their careers, Goenka suggests they get training and look for growth opportunities instead of seeking the highest pay cheque.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka does a Vir Das over Coldplay concert, uses ‘Two Indias’ reference

“Early in your career, don’t chase the highest paycheck. Focus on roles that offer access to networks, training, and growth opportunities,” said Goenka in his post on X.

Also Read | Tirupati Laddu Row: Harsh Goenka shares video ‘discover how it’s made’ | WATCH

The business tycoon also highlighted the long-term value of lessons learned from experience compared to an individual's initial earnings.

“Long-term value comes from what you learn, not just what you earn. #CareerAdvice,” said Goenka in his post.

In an earlier post on Friday, Goenka urged people to find their purpose in life through three key activities: “Learn new skills, chase new experiences and do hard things”. Emphasising the importance of learning new skills, he highlighted that while not everything one loves comes easy, mastering and learning new things can be powerful.

Also Read | EY employee death: Harsh Goenka shares 6 tips to build healthy workplace culture

Individuals should also “chase new experiences” and focus on stepping outside their routine to learn and grow, he noted. The RPG Enterprises chairman also wants people to "do hard things” which will challenge themselves and build confidence, shaping who they are.

Netizens react to Goenka's post

Netizens responded positively to the tycoon's post, saying how they felt inspired by the message.

“Love this! Embracing challenges and seeking new experiences has helped me uncover my purpose,” said Anooshka Soham Bathwal, a social entrepreneur, while responding to Goenka's post.

Like Bathwal, who endorsed Goenka's “purpose in life” post, netizens such as Hemant Rathee and Naresh Nambisan also agreed with Goenka's views. 

Also Read | Harsh Goenka calls out Ashneer Grover for praising toxic work culture

“Absolutely in start of career find your interest and not to look for money. Growth will follow you as you followed your passion,” said Hemant Rathee.

Naresh Nambisan also shared his take on organisations recognising the individual as an asset. “That’s the moment you gain control over your worth, both within your company and in the broader industry,” he said in his reply to Goenka.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHarsh Goenka’s career advice to young professionals: ’Don’t chase the highest paycheck’; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.