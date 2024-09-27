Harsh Goenka’s career advice to young professionals: ’Don’t chase the highest paycheck’; netizens react

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday offered a few career tips for young professionals to become successful in their fields. In a post on social media platform X, the business tycoon underscored the need to focus on networking rather than chasing the highest pay package.

In his advice to professionals early in their careers, Goenka suggests they get training and look for growth opportunities instead of seeking the highest pay cheque.

“Early in your career, don’t chase the highest paycheck. Focus on roles that offer access to networks, training, and growth opportunities,” said Goenka in his post on X.

The business tycoon also highlighted the long-term value of lessons learned from experience compared to an individual's initial earnings.

“Long-term value comes from what you learn, not just what you earn. #CareerAdvice,” said Goenka in his post.

In an earlier post on Friday, Goenka urged people to find their purpose in life through three key activities: “Learn new skills, chase new experiences and do hard things”. Emphasising the importance of learning new skills, he highlighted that while not everything one loves comes easy, mastering and learning new things can be powerful.

Individuals should also “chase new experiences” and focus on stepping outside their routine to learn and grow, he noted. The RPG Enterprises chairman also wants people to "do hard things” which will challenge themselves and build confidence, shaping who they are.

Netizens react to Goenka's post Netizens responded positively to the tycoon's post, saying how they felt inspired by the message.

“Love this! Embracing challenges and seeking new experiences has helped me uncover my purpose,” said Anooshka Soham Bathwal, a social entrepreneur, while responding to Goenka's post.

Like Bathwal, who endorsed Goenka's “purpose in life” post, netizens such as Hemant Rathee and Naresh Nambisan also agreed with Goenka's views.

“Absolutely in start of career find your interest and not to look for money. Growth will follow you as you followed your passion,” said Hemant Rathee.