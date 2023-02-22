The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted early summers in several states this year due to the lack of snowfall and rainfall in north India in January and mid-Februaruy.

According to the weather department, northwest, central and west India are predicted to record maximum temperatures 3-5 degrees above normal over the next five days.

Already, the country has begun to record temperatures that are usually recorded in the first week of March.

As per the IMD's prediction, the states/Union territories that will be hit hard due to the scorching heat include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

The rise over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could be 5-11 degrees above normal, according to the meteorological department.

This year, 100% rain deficiency was reported over east and west Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan in February.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, only Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region witnessed a sufficient amount of rainfall this month. Whereas Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh reported 99% rain deficiency till 20 February; 97% rain deficiency over Gangetic West Bengal; 99% over Odisha; 99% over coastal Andhra Pradesh; 100% rain deficiency over east and west Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The country as a whole had logged just 8.9 mm of rainfall, which was 71% lower than its long-period average of 30.4 mm.

Yesterday, most cities in northern, central, and western states recorded higher-than-normal maximum temperatures. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius (+7 degrees); Gurugram 29.9 degrees Celsius (+5), Churu 34 degrees Celsius (+6), Shimla 20 degrees Celsius (+8), Agra 33.5 degrees Celsius (+6), Chandigarh 29.5 degrees Celsius (+5) and Mussourie 19.8 degrees Celsius (+6).

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre, said the lack of strong western disturbances was the primary reason for the early heat in Delhi and other parts of northwest India.

"The weather in northwest India is primarily regulated by western disturbances. Since there has been no active western disturbance in the region since January 29, the temperatures have gone up appreciably," he said.

Early summer's impact on agriculture:

According to the weather forecasting agency, higher day temperatures might lead to an adverse effect on wheat as the crop is approaching the reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature.

The IMD said farmers can go for light irrigation if the crop appears to be under stress.

"To reduce the impact of higher temperatures, add mulch material in the space between two rows of vegetable crops to conserve soil moisture and maintain soil temperature," it said.