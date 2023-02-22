Harsh heat to hit Indian states soon; mercury to rise 2-5 degrees, warns IMD
- According to the weather department, northwest, central and west India are predicted to record maximum temperatures 3-5 degrees above normal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted early summers in several states this year due to the lack of snowfall and rainfall in north India in January and mid-Februaruy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×