Harsh heat to hit Indian states soon; mercury to rise 2-5 degrees, warns IMD

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, only Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region witnessed a sufficient amount of rainfall this month. Whereas Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh reported 99% rain deficiency till 20 February; 97% rain deficiency over Gangetic West Bengal; 99% over Odisha; 99% over coastal Andhra Pradesh; 100% rain deficiency over east and west Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The country as a whole had logged just 8.9 mm of rainfall, which was 71% lower than its long-period average of 30.4 mm.