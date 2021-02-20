Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to the healthcare and frontline workers to come forward and get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as per schedule.

Appealing to all doctors, nurses, paramedics, and frontline workers like the Anganwadi workers, police personnel, revenue officials, the Union Health Minister said, "Let us all work together to fight against Covid-19. The world is not free of disease. It is only with our collective effort that we shall overcome this public health challenge."

Vardhan also said the vaccines are safe and fulfill all the criteria of immunogenicity.

"I want to appeal to all healthcare and frontline workers to get inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine doses as per schedule. The vaccines are safe. Don't believe any rumour and misinformation," he added.

The Union minister further added that no severe adverse event post-immunisation have been recorded in the country and those reported are also 0.0004%.

"No death has been recorded due to Covid-19 vaccination. All state governments have been asked to vaccinate every healthcare and frontline worker," he said.

Vardhan also warned of some vested campaigns that are not founded on facts. He said "The Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive is unfortunately affected by misinformation, rumours and negative messages."

"Factually incorrect information like infertility due to the vaccine, adverse effects if alcohol is consumed after vaccination, have come up quite prominently as few misconceptions, which need to be countered and nipped in the bud. As more than one crore doses have been administered successfully and safely, it is a testimony in itself to the safety of the vaccines. Let us not fall prey to these rumours," he added.

Hailing the achievement as a significant milestone in the fight against the global pandemic, Vardhan noted, "India took only 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of 1,01,88,007 vaccinations, the second-fastest in the world. We have organized more than 2.11 lakh sessions (2,11,462 sessions); 62,60,242 healthcare workers (HCWs) have got the first dose; 6,10,899 HCWs have been given the second dose and 33,16,866 frontline workers (FLWs) have been given the first dose."

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2 and the second dose of vaccine is being administered from February 13.

Speaking on the two vaccines (COVAXIN and COVISHIELD) that have made this feat possible, the minister said, "The two COVID-19 Vaccines approved by the country's Drugs Controller have been tested and certified for their safety and immunogenicity and are completely safe. Only 40 cases of hospitalisations from Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) to date have been reported which comprises only 0.0004% of total vaccinations."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via