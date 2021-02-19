Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today applauded the country for crossing the one crore mark in Covid vaccination saying: Congratulations India on crossing a major milestone!

With exactly 34 days counting, India today has crossed a major milestone of vaccinating 1,01,88,007 healthcare workers and frontline workers so far.

According to the Union health ministry, India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the US with 55.2 million doses and the UK with 16.12 million doses. Both, the US and the UK have completed over 60 days of vaccination.

In fact, India is the second-fastest country to reach the one crore mark after the US, which completed it in 31 days. Meanwhile, the UK took 56 days to vaccinate one crore citizen.

Following this, Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to say: 1,01,88,007 COVID19 vaccine doses administered! Congratulations India on crossing a major milestone!

Till 8 am on Friday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers in the country was 1,01,88,007.

"A total of 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,11,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am. These include 62,60,242 HCWs (1st dose), 6,10,899 healthcare workers (2nd dose) and 33,16,866 frontline workers (1st dose)," the ministry said.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination started being administered to those who have completed 28 days since the receipt of the first dose from February 13. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

As on the 34th day of the vaccination drive, a total of 6,58,674 vaccine doses were administered, of which 4,16,942 beneficiaries were inoculated across 10,812 sessions for the first dose (healthcare workers and frontline workers), while 2,41,732 healthcare workers received the second dose, the ministry stated.

The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the number of vaccinations day by day, it underlined.

Eight states account for 57.47% of the total vaccine doses administered in the country. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.5%(10,70,895).

Seven states account for 60.85% of the second vaccine doses administered. Telangana leads the chart with a 12% (73,281) share of the second doses administered in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via