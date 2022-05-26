Senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan—former Union minister and member of parliament from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency— Thursday left the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas complaining that seats were not reserved for MPs.

The former Union minister was seen leaving the venue, saying "I will write to Vinai Kumar Saxena ji that this is the arrangement," in a viral video shared by Congress social media in-charge Rohan Gupta.

Does Indian Godi media have guts to upload this video?



Looks like BJP MP Dr. Harshvardhan is very angry for not getting a seat in oath taking ceremony of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. This is what happens to ex. Ministers & senior leaders in BJP. pic.twitter.com/UrP8dj9Exh — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) May 26, 2022

The former Union health minister was heard saying, “They have not provided any seat for even Parliament Members."

Vinai Kumar Saxena (64) was appointed the 22nd Lt. Governor of Delhi on Monday, five days after his predecessor, Anil Baijal, put in papers citing ‘personal reasons.’ Saxena was administered the oath of office and secrecy by acting chief justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh, MoS for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city government were invited to the ceremony. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were seen sitting in back rows of sofas for dignitaries.

Former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan resigned in July last year from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. He was succeeded by Mansukh Mandaviya.