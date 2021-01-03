Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the Covid-19 vaccine approval in India was a watershed moment in the country's battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India," the Union Health Minister said.

In a series of tweets, Harsh Vardhan wrote, "It's now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we've put in place for quick and equitable distribution of the vaccine."

Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

"Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the approved vaccines," tweeted Vardhan.

He further added: "These vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors! My heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals and frontline workers for their exemplary efforts during these unprecedented times."

Vardhan congratulated the scientists and researchers for their untiring efforts.

India's Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Oxford vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The two firms submitted data on their trial runs and have been granted permission for "restricted use", VG Somani of DCGI said.

The drugs regulator has granted the approval on the basis of recommendations of a Covid-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

