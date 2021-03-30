Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took the second dose of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine Covaxin at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife Nutan Goel who also took the second shot of the Covid vaccine today.

The Union Health Minister and his wife took the first dose of Covaxin earlier this month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via