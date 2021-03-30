Harsh Vardhan, his wife receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took the second dose of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine Covaxin at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

The Union Health Minister and his wife took the first dose of Covaxin earlier this month.

