Home >News >India >Harsh Vardhan, his wife receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

Harsh Vardhan, his wife receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with his wife, Nutan take the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi.
1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Union Health Minister and his wife took the second shot of a Covid-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took the second dose of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine Covaxin at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife Nutan Goel who also took the second shot of the Covid vaccine today.

The Union Health Minister and his wife took the first dose of Covaxin earlier this month.

