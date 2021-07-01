Harsh Vardhan hits out at critics of vaccination drive, says don’t create panic

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took it to twitter to hit out on critics of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination program. In scathing tweets, the health minister urged political leaders without naming them to desist from their “shameless" urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic and spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic.

“I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding #LargestVaccineDrive. Stating facts below so people can judge intentions of these leaders. After GoI provided 75% of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up & 11.50 cr doses were given in June," said Harsh Vardhan in a tweet.

“States have already been informed in advance about #COVID19Vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about day wise supply. Total of 12 cr doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over & above this," the health minister said in another tweet.

India’s cumulative covid-19 Vaccination Coverage reached nearly 34 crore on Thursday. Some states such as Punjab has few days ago have alleged shortage of covid-19 vaccines. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu recently said that an imbalanced supply of covid-19 vaccines has slow down the pace of vaccination drive at large as Punjab has a strong infrastructure to easily administer the vaccine to three lac persons per day.

“Madhya Pradesh has received the supply of 17 lacs in a day while Punjab has got just 16 lacs doses from 1st June to 24 June. The gap between demand and supply among states is a matter of concern and equal distribution of vaccines is very much important for the success of the world’s biggest immunization drive to save the precious lives of people," said Sidhu earlier. “Same way, State like Haryana has made 7.14 many-fold increase in vaccination due to excess supply and in Karnataka, it is 5.50, Assam-5, Uttrakhand-3.80, Himachal Pradesh-3, UP-2.29 and Gujrat-2.5," he added. Sidhu pointed out that the success of immunization drive majorly dependent on supply of vaccine whereas vaccine received by Punjab in the month of May was just 17 lacs which was very less in figure and central government assured to deliver 21 lakh doses in the month of June, till now center only provided 16 lakh doses.

The union health ministry in a separate statement clarified that the covid-19 Vaccination programme, which is based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, gives priority to strengthening the country’s healthcare system by protecting the professionals, health and frontline workers, manning it, as well as protecting the most vulnerable population groups.

This approach has yielded positive results by achieving more than 87.4% 1st dose coverage amongst registered Health Care Workers (HCWs)s and around 90.8% coverage of 1st dose amongst registered Front Line Workers (FLWs), thereby protecting this cohort which is involved in providing health care services, surveillance and containment activities amid the second wave of covid-19 pandemic, the union health ministry said.

According to the government, till now, the drive has covered 45.1% of 45+ years of population with 1st dose of vaccination. With a large cohort to cater in the age-groups of 60 years and above and those aged 45-59 years with comorbidities, a coverage of more than 49.35% of the population aged 60 years above with single dose of covid-19 vaccine has been achieved in the vaccination drive.

“If there are issues in states, it shows that they need to better plan their #vaccination drives. Intra-state planning & logistics are the responsibility of the states. I request these leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said in another series of tweet.

“If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don’t know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic," the health minister said in another tweet.

The second wave of the pandemic appears to be receding with slow rise in numbers. India reported over 48,786 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours with 1002 deaths.

