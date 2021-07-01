Harsh Vardhan hits out at critics of vaccination drive, says don’t create panic

“Madhya Pradesh has received the supply of 17 lacs in a day while Punjab has got just 16 lacs doses from 1st June to 24 June. The gap between demand and supply among states is a matter of concern and equal distribution of vaccines is very much important for the success of the world’s biggest immunization drive to save the precious lives of people," said Sidhu earlier. “Same way, State like Haryana has made 7.14 many-fold increase in vaccination due to excess supply and in Karnataka, it is 5.50, Assam-5, Uttrakhand-3.80, Himachal Pradesh-3, UP-2.29 and Gujrat-2.5," he added. Sidhu pointed out that the success of immunization drive majorly dependent on supply of vaccine whereas vaccine received by Punjab in the month of May was just 17 lacs which was very less in figure and central government assured to deliver 21 lakh doses in the month of June, till now center only provided 16 lakh doses.