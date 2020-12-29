Harsh Vardhan inaugurates India's highest meteorological centre at Leh

Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a Meteorological (Met) Centre at Leh (Ladakh) via video conferencing on Tuesday.

"Ladakh has lofty mountains with high slopes and no vegetation. It has a lot of loose soil and debris, making the region vulnerable to various kinds of natural hazards like cloud burst, flash floods, avalanches and glacial lake outbursts, etc," said the minister speaking about the need for a Met Centre at Leh.

"To avert losses due to such weather events in future, the government felt the need to establish a state of the art Meteorological (Met) Centre at Leh in 2020 to strengthen weather-related early warning system in Ladakh," he added.

He said that the IMD will provide a range of weather forecast services, ranging from short (three days) and medium (12 days) to extended (a month) period to all the stakeholders on a daily basis for both the districts (Leh and Kargil) help the administration and the people.

"Apart from district level forecast, IMD will provide a forecast for important tourist places like Nubra, Changthang, Pangong Lake, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Dha-Baima (Aryan valley), Khalsi, etc. Some of the important services to be made available are highway forecast, forecast for mountaineering, trekking, agriculture, flash flood warning, low and high temperatures among others," said the minister.

The minister also thanked the administration of Ladakh for extending full support in establishing the centre.

The inauguration was also attended by Radha Krishna Mathur, the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP from Ladakh, Dr M Rajeevan, the secretary of MoES, Dr Vipin Chandra, JS MoES, Dr M. Mohapatra, DG IMD and Gopal Iyenger, scientist- F at MoES.

Radha Krishna Mathur emphasised upon the need for micro-climatic forecasting keeping in view the climatic variety of the Ladakh region. He highlighted the importance of localised weather information and the need to create a Weather App for all stakeholders.

