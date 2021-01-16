Harsh Vardhan joins AIIMS docs to witness launch of vaccination drive by Modi

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan joins doctors and potential vaccine beneficiaries at AIIMS as Delhi participates in the launch of the world's largest vaccine drive kicked off on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan joins doctors & potential vaccine beneficiaries at AIIMS, Delhi to participate in launch of world's #LargestVaccineDrive, the #COVID19vaccination drive in India, by Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji.

During the event Prime Minster said, normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace.

Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in first phase only. In second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores, PM added.

India launched one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the widespread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people.

At hospitals and vaccination centers across major Indian cities -- from Mumbai to New Delhi -- tens of thousands of key front-line workers are expected to line up to receive and administer the first vaccines.

Earlier in the morning, the Union Health Minister took to Twitter to say, at 10:15 AM, today, I'll be joining doctors and potential vaccine beneficiaries at AIIMS.

At 10:15 AM, today, I’ll be joining doctors & potential vaccine beneficiaries at AIIMS, Delhi to participate in the #LargestVaccineDrive,

launch of #COVID19 vaccination drive by Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji



🔹https://t.co/zsWCYml5dJ

🔸https://t.co/fJImeR9axx pic.twitter.com/EN78tlfqQo — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 16, 2021

The vaccination programme will cover the entire country, with more than 3,000 session sites connected virtually throughout the exercise. According to the government, around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of these session sites. The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Health workers, both in government and the private sector, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers will receive the vaccine during this phase.

The inoculation campaign across the world’s second-most populous country will be a crash course over whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed in nations with disjointed health and transportation networks. Officially more than 10.5 million people in India have been infected with the disease that has also killed at least 150,000 in its borders.

