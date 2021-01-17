Harsh Vardhan meets state mins, says taking 2nd dose of vaccine is essential

As India launched the world's biggest vaccination drive yesterday, Union Health Minister interacted with his state counterparts and thanked them saying, "Today is a very important day for us."

The union health minister said, "The vaccination drive, for which preparations were being done from the last five months under the unwavering and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally started. We have got encouraging and satisfactory feedback results on the first day."

#LargestVaccineDrive @drharshvardhan today interacted with the Health Ministers of States/UTs to review the #COVID19 vaccination drive through a video conference.https://t.co/sOg7ZlVI9d pic.twitter.com/5RYWF3N1rU — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 16, 2021





This indicates that we are moving towards victory in the fight against Coronavirus, he added.

Restating his appreciation and support for the tireless work of the healthcare and frontline workers who are working on the ground, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “India has achieved significant progress on the COVID containment front. The co-operation of scientists, researchers, doctors and all the citizens who have volunteered for the clinical trials have ensured that we have two vaccines ready for administration in a span of 10 months."

He highlighted the preparation preceding the actual vaccination events. “The dry run exercises which included the training sessions for vaccinators, allocation of session sites, detailed training module etc., have led to the success of this day. This vaccine will indeed be a Sanjeevani against the corona fight."

Dr Harsh Vardhan requested the Health Ministers to be vigilant against rumours and disinformation campaigns regarding the safety of the COVID19 vaccine. He negated the rumours being spread on social media which are raising doubts in the mind of the public regarding the vaccine side-effects.

He urged the State counterparts to counter and make effective strategies to counter the myths and misinformation and use all communication channels to disseminate the right information.

Reiterating Prime Minister’s call of Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi. Dr. Vardhan said, “The vaccine strengthens our attempt to fight the virus."

The State Health ministers and Secretaries apprised the Union Health Minister on the progress and the target achieved on the first day of the vaccination. They also shared thatthe minor technical glitcheson the software such as uploading the details of beneficiaries were noted during the vaccination.The Minister was informed that people showed appreciation and confidence in the vaccine throughout the country.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab yesterday across India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via