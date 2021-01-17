OPEN APP
Harsh Vardhan's befitting reply to Manish Tewari over Covaxin's safety concern

2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 07:41 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • Harsh Vardhan said SEC has completed its due diligence and found both the vaccines to be safe
  • Congress MP demanded if Covaxin is safe then why the medical fraternity is deeply divided over the safety, reliability and efficacy of the vaccine

As the row regarding safety issues for Covaxin intensifies, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said SEC (the body that evaluates the applications of new drugs in clinical trials) has completed its due diligence and found both the vaccines to be safe. And he urged via tweet Congress MP Manish Tewari to now build confidence regarding the Covid vaccine.

The tweet comes after Tewari demanded an answer regarding the medical fraternity being deeply divided over the safety, reliability and efficacy of Covaxin.

Earlier, Harsh Vardhan stated to Tewari that the science behind COVID19 vaccines is resolute

Our scientists have worked at lightning speed to expedite functions that contribute to development of a vaccine but not a single function has been circumvented, he said

Manish Tewari on Saturday raised questions over the emergency use approval given to the indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin and alleged that it was "sans due process".

The Congress leader said Covaxin has been allowed to be used without the mandatory Phase 3 trials even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's Covid-19 vaccination drive today.

"If the vaccine is so safe and reliable and efficacy of the vaccine is beyond question then how is it that not a single functionary of the government has stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as it has happened in other countries around the world?" the Congress MP asked.

"Many eminent doctors have raised questions with regard to the efficacy and safety of COVAXIN with govt saying that people will not be able to choose as to which vaccine they would like to take. This goes against the entire doctrine of informed consent," Tewari said.

Earlier this week, former AIIMS director Tirath Das Dogra along with a group of doctors, scientists, and medical professionals have slammed those who have questioned the efficacy of the Covid 19 vaccines. He said such reprehensible utterances are causing huge credibility crisis for the Indian scientific community.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dogra, "We condemn the irresponsible statements made by people with vested interests in print, electronic and social media defaming the Indian scientific community and casting aspersions upon its integrity by making politicised statements doubting the recent research in the field of Covid-19 vaccines."




