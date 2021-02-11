Hours after Chhattisgarh asked the central government to halt the supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan came forward to iterate that both the vaccine being administered currently in India were approved after "due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data".

"Central Drugs Standards and Control Org, headed by DCGI, has granted permission to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccines based on the prescribed procedure and after due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data," said the minister on Thursday.

"Only Covishield and Covaxin are being used for vaccination drive in-country. Both vaccines being supplied to the states and Union Territories are safe and immunogenic and should be used expeditiously to rapidly confer protection to prioritised beneficiaries," he added.

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo had said in a letter to Vardhan that people have concerns regarding the use of Covaxin as its efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers is yet to be out.

Singh Deo also said on that Covaxin vials do not display any expiry date and that he had requested Vardhan to halt its supply to Chhattisgarh "until these issues are addressed to the satisfaction of our Health Department to avoid the wastage of the early expiration doses of the drug".

Reacting to this claim, Vardhan said: "Your concern regarding the unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin is also completely unfounded and without basis, as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials."

So far the Indian government has ordered 10 million Covaxin doses and 21 million AstraZeneca shots, locally made by the Serum Institute of India for low- and middle-income countries.

India's Covid-19 infections rose 12,923 in the past 24 hours to 10.87 million in total. Deaths increased by 108 to 155,360.

The total number of beneficiaries who have received Covid-19 vaccination has reached 74,30,866 on Thursday, using Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers.

India has also become the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against Covid-19. Around 37% of these doses were given in just the last seven days.

