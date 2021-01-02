Harsh Vardhan says nationwide dry run of Covid vaccination will be successful

Harsh Vardhan says nationwide dry run of Covid vaccination will be successful3 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 08:29 AM IST
- The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites.
- The Health Minister says the objective of the drive is to understand how ready the government is to roll out the vaccination process
Ahead of the nationwide dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan expressed that he is confident that this crucial drive would be conducted successfully and the entire end-to-end process will be put to test on the field.
With the objective to gear up for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country, the dry run will be conducted by all the States and UT governments from Saturday.
Talking about the objective of this drive, the union minister tweeted on Friday evening, "I have utmost confidence of the success of this critical drive where the entire end-to-end process will be put to test in the field environment. My heartfelt gratitude to the governments of all the States and UTs for their responsible and active participation in this exercise.
As he mentioned in his tweet, the four primary objectives of this drive are-
- To assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application on the field
- To test the linkages between planning and implementation
- To identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation
- Also to instill confidence among the programme managers at the various level.
On Friday, the minister chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness at various session sites in the country for the coronavirus vaccination trial run on January 2.
The senior officials of the health ministry apprised the minister on various improvements that have been made to make the pan India dry run glitch free, such as number of telephone operators has been increased to answer every possible query from the teams on the ground conducting the dry run.
“Block-level task forces have been constituted for physical inspection of the sites and all workers have been oriented for the purpose with the dissemination of FAQs on the process, among other issues," the ministry said in a statement.
Vardhan asked officials concerned to ensure that the vaccination sites and official in-charge abide by the detailed checklist and SOP for vaccination that has been prepared by the health ministry and shared with the states/UTs to guide them in the dry run.
He also pressed the need for perfect calibration between administrative and medical officers to make the event a primer that would later enable mass implementation of the vaccination drive, the statement stated.
Later in another tweet, he also mentioned a few things which would be carried out during the dry run. As mentioned they are:
- Planning and preparations including prerequisites for the vaccine introduction as per the operational guidelines.
- Creation of facilities and users on Co-WIN application
- Session site creation and mapping of sites
- Healthcare workers beneficiary data upload on Co-WIN
- Session planning, deployment of vaccinations and team members
- Vaccines and logistic mobilisation
- Mock drill of beneficiary vaccination
- Review meeting at the block, district and state levels
The activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least 3 session sites. Some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support. Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their Capital.
In Delhi, the drive will be conducted at three locations - the Daryaganj primary health centre, the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, and the private Venkateshwara hospital.
