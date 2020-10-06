Harsh Vardhan to release Ayush standard treatment protocol to battle Covid-19

Union Health Minister Harsh VardhanI will be releasing 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol' today, via video conference. The 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol' will detail Ayurveda and Yoga interventions in dealing with the novel coronavirus.

In his fourth edition of Sunday Samvaad, Harsh Vardhan had stressed on practising yoga which would help to improve immunity in fight against Covid-19.

"I will be releasing 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol' today, via virtual conference. It will detail Ayurveda & Yoga interventions in dealing with COVID19," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

The AYUSH system of medicine is useful in COVID-19 management and vetted guidelines have been made available in public domain for the benefit of more than 7 lakh registered AYUSH practitioners to manage the pandemic uniformly, the health ministry had said earlier.

Responding to a question during the Monsoon Session of Prliament, Harsh Vardhan said the AYUSH ministry has formed an interdisciplinary research and development task force. "The task force has formulated and designed clinical research protocols for prophylactic studies and add-on interventions in COVID-19 positive cases through thorough review and consultative process of experts of high repute from different organisations across the country for studying four different interventions, namely, 'Ashwagandha', 'Yashtimadhu', 'Guduchi' plus 'Pippali' and a poly herbal formulation (AYUSH-64)," he had said.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus count crossed the 66-lakh mark on Monday, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 66,23,816, including 9,34,427 active cases. The total number of cured/discharged/migrated cases stood at 55,86,704. As many as 1,02,685 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic.

