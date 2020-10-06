Harsh Vardhan to release Ayush standard treatment protocol to battle Covid-19

Responding to a question during the Monsoon Session of Prliament, Harsh Vardhan said the AYUSH ministry has formed an interdisciplinary research and development task force. "The task force has formulated and designed clinical research protocols for prophylactic studies and add-on interventions in COVID-19 positive cases through thorough review and consultative process of experts of high repute from different organisations across the country for studying four different interventions, namely, 'Ashwagandha', 'Yashtimadhu', 'Guduchi' plus 'Pippali' and a poly herbal formulation (AYUSH-64)," he had said.