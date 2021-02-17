Harsh Vardhan urges Chhattisgarh to cooperate with the Covid vaccination process

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today urged the Chhattisgarh government to cooperate with the Covid 19 vaccination process at a time when the entire country is yearning for it, adding that 'it is no time to play politics over the issue'.

Earlier today, Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to point out, "As the health minister of the country, it is very painful for me to see the matter being politicised at a time when the entire country is yearning for the vaccine."

In a video message along with the tweet, he said: We have administered these vaccines to more than 90 lakh health workers and frontline workers. We have also sent the vaccines to more than 23 countries and more than 40 countries now are asking for them. These vaccines (Covishied and Covaxin) are safe and capable to fight the Covid war.

He further said: I urge the Chattisgarh government to cooperate in the vaccination process like all other state governments to fight the Covid war under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo had said in a letter to Vardhan that people have concerns regarding the use of Covaxin as its efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers is yet to be out.

Singh Deo also said that Covaxin vials do not display any expiry date and that he had requested Vardhan to halt its supply to Chhattisgarh "until these issues are addressed to the satisfaction of our Health Department to avoid the wastage of the early expiration doses of the drug".

Reacting to this claim, Vardhan said: "Your concern regarding the unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin is also completely unfounded and without basis, as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials."

He also said both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have been granted EUA in India after completing due diligence and following protocols establishing their safety and immunogenicity. As for your baseless claim of expiry date not being mentioned on COVAXIN vials, the info is available on the label of each vial.

Taking a stand against the issue, he took to Twitter a day later to say, ample supplies of vaccines have been delivered to Chhattisgarh against which coverage of only 9.55% frontline workers in the State is a matter of grave concern. TS Singh Deo rather than sensationalising non-issues, kindly focus on improving vaccine coverage in the state.













