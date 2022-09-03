Haryana: 2 students among 4 shot at on Rohtak varsity campus, check details here

The incident happened outside the directorate of distance education in the varsity at 6.10 pm when Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya had just left the campus.
Atleast four persons, including two students, were shot at by three men over a monetary dispute at the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) campus in Rohtak on 3 September.
The police said that the incident happened outside the directorate of distance education in the varsity at 6.10 pm when Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya had just left the campus following the inauguration of the newly constructed faculty developmental centre amid high security.
The injured have been identified as Sushil Hooda -- former NSUI representative at MDU, Kuldeep Hooda -- a constable in Haryana police, both residents of Assan village in Rohtak, Vidit of Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar and Harsh of Kheri Asra village in Rohtak. Sushil Hooda is considered to be close to the Hooda family, reported HT.
Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a private hospital, and as per details three persons are out of danger, while one is critical and his health is improving.
In his complaint, Rohtak resident Vijay said he had a monetary dispute with Deepak Baniwal, a resident of a village in Rohtak and the latter owed him ₹6.40 lakhs.
“We had called Deepak inside the MDU campus. He along with two others reached outside the directorate of distance education. Deepak told us he can give only ₹2 lakh. When we asked him to pay at least ₹4.40 lakh, he refused," Vijay said in his complaint.
“Deepak then along with one of his aides fired shots in which my four friends sustained injuries," he added. Forensic science laboratory (FSL) team along with senior police officials reached the crime site.
